Conscience and tolerance

Breda O'Brien (Opinion & Analysis, June 2nd) writes that the abortion referendum has resulted "in a newly intolerant Ireland". The logic of that statement is that Ireland has become intolerant because the Yes side won and Ireland would have become tolerant if the No side had won. Thus, Ireland would only be tolerant if Breda O'Brien's opinion had prevailed. It is your columnist who is being intolerant.

I'm afraid that Breda O'Brien is incorrect when she refers to a "newly intolerant Ireland". A large proportion of Irish people have always been intolerant whether driven by a Roman Catholic ethos or a post-Roman Catholic "liberal" ethos. I despair of this inability to accept and tolerate each other's views.

"The one thing that doesn't abide by majority rule is a person's conscience". Those words from the novel To Kill a Mockingbird quoted by Breda O'Brien will surely resonate strongly with the 33 per cent of No voters in our recent referendum.

The scenes of jubilation at Dublin Castle following the result mask a deep sadness by many who, while recognising the imperfections of the Eighth Amendment, now see another wall of morality and compassion crumble as a new and colder Ireland advances.

