Conor McGregor vs economics

Sir, – David McWilliams’s account of the moment Conor McGregor realised that he’ll somehow have to subsist henceforth on the nine-figure sum he’s been paid to date was poignant, and deeply touching (“McGregor knows the law of winner-takes-all economics”, Opinion & Analysis, October 13th). However, I think his attempts to compare sports stars’ earnings to those of societies wealthiest people are misguided. It is precisely because of its narrow and unforgiving margins that sport is thrilling, popular, and that dramatic moments can be scheduled for audiences’ viewing times.

Ultimately, though, being a sporting champion, or in a world top 10, indicates consistent excellence, application and great talent. And such performance is measured by scores which are, in general, very transparent.

The other professions are not at all like that. Deciding who is a good chief executive, barrister or teacher is not measurable by last year’s tour or a league table. An interesting contrast can be drawn by looking at Irish sportsmen and financiers in 2008. Pádraig Harrington that year won two of golf’s majors, and so in one of the most successful seasons ever on the PGA tour, won over $4 million. Meanwhile several Irish bankers were paid salaries in excess of €3 million while engaged in a display of ineptitude that bankrupted their institutions, and the State. That is to compare entirely local financiers with a global sports star, though. The chief executive of Lehman Brothers was paid over $450 million in the eight years preceding its collapse.

Ultimately I think many of us watch sport to escape to an alternative reality – one where meaningful success is required to reap large rewards. But in the real world, if you want to be paid vastly out of proportion to your ability, avoid sport, and maybe try finance. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale, Co Cork.

Sir, – According to David McWilliams, “we now have superstar lawyers, commentators, chief executives, advertising gurus, photographers, chefs, tattoo artists, hairdressers, novelists, historians, poets, architects, kitchen designers, gardeners, fitness instructors, orthodontists and grind teachers who command far higher salaries, wages or commissions than their peers”.

It would be interesting to learn who these poets are. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’BYRNE,

Harold’s Cross,

Dublin 6W.