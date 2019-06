Sir, – I am somewhat bemused by your photograph captioned “Welcome to Connemara: Alcock and Brown re-enactment marks 100th anniversary of historic flight” (June 17th).

The aforementioned aviators were not met by Marconi and his wife when they crash-landed in Connemara.

Moreover, Marconi’s wife at the time was not Annie Jameson but Beatrice O’Brien.

Annie Jameson from Wexford was Marconi’s mother. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN

O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.