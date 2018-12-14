Confidence and supply agreement

Sir, – I see that “no new policy measures were agreed by parties during seven weeks of talks” (News, December 13th).

What were Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael discussing? Despair does not go near to summing it up. – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I have never voted Fianna Fáil and am unlikely to do so but I feel I must express admiration and gratitude for the patriotic and honourable gesture made on Wednesday by Micheál Martin in agreeing not to cause a general election next year in the perilous economic circumstances we now find ourselves in, thanks to the solipsistic headless chickens in Westminster whose apparent economic death-wish and selfishness are in stark contrast to the stance of Mr Martin and, indeed , his party.

We complain often about the calibre and motives of our politicians but it’s only when you see what they could be like that you begin to appreciate how lucky we are to have them. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD McDONNELL,

Ardee,

Co Louth.

Sir, – Does Micheál Martin know something the rest of us don’t? With the bizarre reliance on a non-functioning housing market to drive growth, Donald Trump and his blustering talk of trade wars, the continuing and deepening crisis that is Brexit, and signs of flagging output in the EU’s industrial powerhouse Germany, perhaps the Fianna Fáil leader reckons that on the economic front, time might well be on his side. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Clearly Leo has 2020 vision. No need yet to visit Specsavers! – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport, Co Mayo.