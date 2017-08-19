Confederate flags at Cork matches

A chara – In reply to Gearóid Ó Loingsigh’s letter of August 18th, I should remind him that many of the people of the rebel county were more than happy to fly the union flag at the queen’s visit in 2014. – Is mise,

RORY O’ CALLAGHAN,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – The Dukes of Hazzard must be removed with immediate effect from our television screens and movie theatres. I find it offensive in the extreme. – Yours, etc,

EDWARD CAREY,

Enfield,

Co Meath.

Sir, – Surely, if the Cork GAA authorities are so sensitive to American Civil War symbols etc, they should not allow their games to be played, as their anthem has it, on the banks of the Lee. – Yours, etc,

BILLY KEANE,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Perhaps Cork and the Confederacy have even more in common than the use of the Rebel flag. Now both have a history of moving statues. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.