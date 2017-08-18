Confederate flags at Cork matches

Sir, – If Cork fans want to fly the Confederate battle flag, that is their choice. If, as some may claim, it is a harmless flag, in the context, and is only used for its colours, well, there is another flag to hand that they may use that contains the same red, white and blue, ie the British flag.

No takers? I didn’t think so, given the reputation of the Tans in Cork. Well, now they know what “offensive” means. – Yours, etc,

GEARÓID Ó LOINGSIGH,

Calle,

Bogotá,

Colombia.