Sir, – “He [Jeremy Corbyn] never unequivocally condemned the IRA’s murder campaign” (“What if Corbyn offered Sinn Fééin a border poll?”, Opinion & Analysis, November 12th).

Jeremy Corbyn has said: “I condemn all the bombings by both loyalists and the IRA.”

I think it would be stretching it to suggest that Mr Corbyn’s statement was an equivocal or ambiguous one. – Yours, etc,

PAUL

DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.