‘Concrete Beauties’

Sir, – Felix Larkin’s description (February 5th) of the Church of Our Lady of Divine Grace in Raheny as a hideous and monstrous edifice is a little extreme.

In terms of current unsightly and unloved buildings in Dublin, I would suggest the Civic Offices on Wood Quay, Hawkins House and, dare I say it, the new Central Bank building might head the list.

I should imagine church building projects invariably got the balance right between aesthetics and keeping within their original budgets. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK JUDGE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.