Sir, – It beggars belief that anyone, especially The Irish Times, could regard the church of Our Lady of Divine Grace in Raheny in Dublin as a thing of beauty (“Concrete beauties”, Ticket, February 2nd).

Of all the many monstrous edifices foisted by John Charles McQuaid on the city of Dublin and its environs, it is indisputably the most hideous.

I recall that Peter Costello wrote, in his Dublin Churches, that it is “the sort of church in which we must remind ourselves that prayer is valid wherever it is said”.

Amen to that. – Yours, etc,

FELIX M LARKIN,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.