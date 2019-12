Sir, – To the regular givers, the community groups, the hill-walkers and cup-cake bakers, the school fund-raisers, the church-gate collectors, the business contributors, and to everyone that enabled us to protect and support families caught up in war, conflict and climate emergencies, on behalf of Concern, thank you. In an interconnected world, compassion knows no borders. – Yours, etc,

DOMINIC MacSORLEY,

Chief Executive,

Concern Worldwide,

Camden Street,

Dublin 2.