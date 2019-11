Sir, – The 2019 statistics section on the State Examinations Commission website shows the top seven candidatures for Junior Cert subjects as follows: Mathematics – 63,669; English – 63,618; CSPE – 60,050; Science – 59,538; Geography – 58,310; History – 56,924; Irish – 55,859. Given the disparity across these subjects, how could anyone explain which ones are, or aren’t, “compulsory”? – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIC HARVEY,

An Cheathrú Rua,

Co na Gaillimhe.