Sir, – I was surprised to read the letter from Dr Reggie Spelman (Letters, November 20th) in which it was suggested that Irish patients would prefer the Irish general practice arrangements to their NHS equivalent in the UK. Perhaps Dr Spelman is unaware that a visit to the GP is free at the point of use in the UK, whereas it costs me €60 a visit here in Ireland? – Yours, etc,

SEAN FOX,

Dublin 3.