Commuting times

Sir, – It may interest Fine Gael candidates in Dún Laoghaire that there are plenty of people here who get up early and go to work. Admittedly this is to try and find a parking space or miss the morning Dublin traffic. They are the people who eat their parking tickets in the middle of the day. – Yours, etc,

CHRISSIE BYRNE,

Sandycove, Co Dublin.

Sir, – I’ve stopped listening to the news during my commute. It has done wonders for my blood pressure. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.