Comment and anonymity

Sir, – Two recent correspondents to the letters page suggested that subscribers who wish to comment on online articles should be required to use their correct names (Letters, January 2nd; December 29th).

I agree.

For some time I have been appalled by the level of vitriol directed at many of your journalists, who do not have the option of remaining anonymous. It takes courage to express what are often unpopular opinions. The discourse between some of the anonymous contributors has reached a new low. As a reader, I welcome a healthy exchange of views but wish to be spared some of the disheartening toxicity which has recently prevailed. – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE SHAFFREY,

Tara,

Co Meath.