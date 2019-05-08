Commemorating the Rising

Sir, – In the after-glow of centenary euphoria, it takes a brave person to say publicly that the State should stop commemorating the 1916 Easter Rising, and to point out our hypocrisy in both making the GPO a national Calvary and in turning a blind eye to the similarities between Pearse et al and present-day republican dissidents, and all in between, who killed and maimed in the name of Irish freedom (Patsy McGarry, “State must end practice of commemorating 1916 Rising”, Opinion & Analysis, May 7th).

Yeats said: “We know their dream; enough/To know they dreamed and are dead”. Over a century later, enough is enough. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 6.