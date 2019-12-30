Coming to terms with the bailout

Sir, – A Leavy asks, “Are we so quick to forget the bailout?” (Letters, December 28th).

I think most ordinary workers haven’t, but judging by the current policies on housing, health and Dáil expenses, it seems our politicians didn’t think there was anything of importance to remember in the first place. A booming economy is not a sign of success when the cost of living in that economy pushes many close to the breadline. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DORAN,

Bagenalstown,

Co Carlow.