Coming to terms with prison drug drones

Sir, – I must admire the enthusiasm of Minister for Justice Charles Flanagan, who has promised to act over prison drug drones, and is currently testing “technological solutions” to stop aerial vehicles carrying contraband into prisons (“Minister to act over prison drug drones”, News, May 3rd).

Might I, with respect, suggest that he use the nylon multifilament nets that fishermen use to catch fish. Fine nets strong enough not to be broken by the drones’ propellers would trap not only the drone but also its cargo quite effectively, and the Minister would save considerable time and the taxpayers’ money by avoiding a “higher tech” solution. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – Drones? Whatever happened to catapults? – Yours, etc,

MARIE KAVANAGH,

Dublin 8.