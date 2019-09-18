Coming to terms with Brexit

A chara, – Joe McCarthy (Letters, September 17th) joins the chorus of those who argue that David Cameron made a mistake by calling a referendum on British membership of the EU.

But what is wrong in knowing that the majority of the British people are opposed to membership of the EU and to acting to implement their referendum decision?

Surely it is profoundly undemocratic to assert, as others have done, that the views of the people don’t count: that they are too stupid, irrational, racist or easily misled by lies (take your pick).

Is it not beyond time to accept that the Leave side won the referendum and that it is totally undemocratic to try to thwart or ignore that decision? – Is mise,

EOIN

Ó MURCHÚ,

Baile Átha Cliath 22.

Sir, – Reading of fears of a shortage of toilet paper in the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit suggests to me that sales of newspapers may increase. – Yours, etc,

TOM

GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.