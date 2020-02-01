Sir, – Watching the party political broadcast from Sinn Féin, on prime-time television this week, I was struck by their choice of music for the introduction of Mary Lou McDonald. Come Out Ye Black and Tans is hardly the type of song that should be used as an anthem to identify a party trying to convince members of the unionist community that they are serious about inclusivity in a new “united Ireland”.

Using this song to introduce the leader of Sinn Féin speaks volumes about the true intentions and values of this party. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’CONNOR,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.