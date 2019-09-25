Sir, – Further to the Irishman’s Diary by Paul Clements on colloquialisms and old sayings (September 24th), one sunny afternoon about 15 years ago in Granard, Co Longford, I stopped at a filling station which also ran a small food counter. The very efficient teenager running the place prepared a sandwich and a cup of coffee for me. When asked how much I owed her, she informed me that €3.40 would cover “the damage”. Considering it good value, I made the comment: “It could be worse”. Without taking her eyes off the cash register, she rejoined: “Indeed it could. Your ass could be dead and your turf on the bog”. – Yours, etc,

Sir, – The amusing Irishman’s Diary by Paul Clements reminded me of one saying I heard many times over the years from an old friend.

In the pub for a few drinks the invitation for the final drink from him was always. “Will we have the one we came in for?”.

We usually did. – Yours, etc,

