Sir, – Further to recent correspondence (May 9th), I am looking forward to the banning of cars from College Green in Dublin as much as I was looking forward to the banning of cars from Grafton Street and Henry Street. I wish to point out I am not a tourist but have been a proud citizen of Dublin for 76 years and I am looking forward to the reduction in pollution which must result from such an enlightened decision. – Yours, etc,

ROY DEVEREUX,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.