College Green and a lack of planning

Sir, – Dublin Bus wants to continue using College Green for through-traffic (Olivia Kelly, “Dublin Bus wants to keep running buses through College Green plaza”, August 16th). Dublin City Council wants to use it as a civic plaza.

Luas Cross-City works, including the embarrassing “Stonehenge” control boxes at College Green, will finish shortly but the future of such an important urban centre, and which should have been decided before works began, remains obscure.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has identified 10 per cent of bus routes to be privatised and awarded them to a UK operator – and before the completion of a once-in-a-lifetime redesign of bus services in Dublin, commissioned by the NTA and to be undertaken by US consultants Jarrett Walker, and which is due to be completed early next year.

Could a directly elected Dublin mayor have arranged each of these important and interdependent decisions in logical order? Most of the city’s citizens could have. – Yours, etc,

