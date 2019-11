Sir, – Last year a €15 commemorative coin to honour the 70th anniversary of the birth of the legendary rock guitarist Rory Gallagher (Issue limit:3,000) went on sale for €60.This year, a similar €15 commemorative specie (Issue limit: 3,000) to mark 70 years since the birth of the legendary rocker Phil Lynott will cost € 64.99.That’s a difference of €4.99! Why the discrepancy? Is Philo’s coin made out of “bass” metal? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.