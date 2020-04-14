Cocooning, exercise and autonomy

Sir, – How does it feel in the cocoon? Well, for someone who is just 70 and who, thank God, has no health problems and is not taking any medications, vitamins or chemicals at all, it does not feel comfortable. I am fit, I walk the mountains regularly, love sailing and enjoy exercise classes. I work part time and contribute to voluntary work. I engage with my grandchildren and love theatre and cinema. I eat healthily and cook my own food. Life, before the cocoon, was pretty active and mentally stimulating.

I understand that the State cares about me and wants to shelter me from this virus. I appreciate that the State worries that, due to my age, I could die. I recognise that the State is so worried about me that it has decided that I should be imprisoned in my home, get no exercise in the fresh air, rely on others to buy my food and have absolutely no close contact with another living soul. I get it that the State has concluded that I can be of no assistance in this crisis – to volunteer to help in any way. I appreciate that the State has decided that this situation should continue sine die and that it is necessary to have An Garda Síochána patrolling to check that I obey. All of this, I comprehend.

But it does not feel good. I feel that I have lost control of my own life. I feel that my civil liberties have been dented. I suddenly feel frail and elderly. I feel useless. I feel that I have been herded with a large group of people of varying characteristics, health, fitness and resilience, simply by virtue of the single factor of chronology. I understand that it is a statistically significant factor, but I feel that my individual humanity is being trampled on and that feels isolating and frightening.

I have not written this because I expect anyone to problem-solve for me, or to engage in a discourse with me to demonstrate that I should not feel like this. I would just like my feelings to be heard with empathy. I can solve my problem for myself, but it would really help me to be heard. – Yours, etc,

Dr PATRICIA BARKER,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – Steven Duggan (Letters, April 11th) has suggested that a certain time be set aside exclusively for over-70s to allow them to take a short walk daily outside their homes, say between 6pm and 7pm. He has made the valid point that they are bound to observe social distancing since it is in their interest. It is not an unreasonable suggestion. It could not possibly discommode those under 70, who are free to take exercise with no restriction as to time of day. Now that the restrictions have been extended by a further three weeks, it will result in the over 70s being unable to take walking exercise for a period of at least five weeks, which is bound to set-back recovery from cardiovascular or other ailments or procedures where walking is prescribed as necessary. It will be a matter for virologists to assess whether this small modification of the restrictions would endanger the achievement of the overall objective implicit in the restrictions as drafted. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK HOWARD,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – When discussing the delicate subject of the loosening of the Covid-19 restrictions, Minister for health Simon Harris commented that such loosening would involve a “blended mix of measures” which would be monitored very carefully. In this connection, when considering the blend of measures I would urge the Minister to take into account the wisdom of Steven Duggan and Dorcha Lee (Letters, April 11th), who both suggest a designated hour each day when the over-70s might be allowed leave their homes for a walk in their local area.

For people of our age (I am 80), regular exercise is hugely important. Walking is one of the exercises highly recommended for seniors. It maintains muscle strength and bone density and improves balance, while increasing blood flow to the heart and boosting overall health.

Walking in the back garden, for those who have one, is a poor substitute for the stimulus visually and mentally of enjoying a brisk walk in one’s own neighbourhood – admiring shrubs and flowers in gardens, waving, at a safe distance to neighbours, and enjoying the enhancement to muscle, mind and motivation that results.

My wife and I have been diligent in keeping to the current restrictions as have all over-70s of our acquaintance. I urge the Minister to seriously consider an “Over-70s Walkers’ Hour” at the next review of restrictions. – Yours, etc,

JACK MORRISSEY,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – I have just finished walking up and down the garden as suggested for those who are confined to home and need exercise. Years ago our family had a hamster. Now I know what he felt like running round in a wheel inside his cage. – Yours, etc,

ROBIN MILLER,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.