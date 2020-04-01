Cocooning and shopping

Sir, – It’s a great pity that whoever came up with cocooning for the over-70s didn’t also think about how they were supposed to get essential items. I am okay, thanks to relatives and friends, but I found out on Saturday morning that all the main supermarket chains’ home delivery schedules are fully booked for the foreseeable future – ie three weeks.

If you don’t have a network of relatives and, or friends, you can either take a chance on going to the shops or starving.

We are still living in a market economy. – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG YEATES,

Portmarnock,

Dublin 13.