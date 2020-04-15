Cocooning and older citizens

Sir, – I have reached my biblically allotted three score years and ten. And then some. At least 65 of those have passed since I was last asked to sit down and behave myself, and in this case not to be blundering around putting myself in unnecessary danger.

I am delighted to comply; my bookshelves are loaded with wit and wisdom, I have all the music I want, and I can watch through my window as spring unfolds.

Should I wish to balance this idyll with some doom and gloom, I only have to turn on the television.

The only thing I find disturbing is the presence in print and on the airwaves of those of my age group who claim that any curtailment of their normal routine is a breach of their human rights! I am here to tell them than no-one cares. Sensible people are reserving their sympathy for and solidarity with the health workers, half their age and with a life still left to live, and not a group with an inflated sense of entitlement. – Yours, etc,

MELVYN WILCOX,

Cappoquin,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – Can I be the only ageing curmudgeon sent rushing for the sick-bag every time the verb “cocoon” is encountered? “Isolate”, be it partially or totally, will suffice. – Yours, etc,

ALAN O’BRIEN,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.