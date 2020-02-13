Cobbling together a government

Sir, – In order to form a government, a party or parties must pass the magic number of 80 TDs. There are currently 39 constituencies with either three, four, or five seats. Even if any single party achieved the probably insurmountable feat of winning two seats in every single one, they still would fall short of obtaining an overall majority. Therefore, under the current electoral rules, we are doomed to argument and horse-trading after every general election in order to cobble together some kind of coalition government. The system as it stands is not fit for purpose. – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE O’DUNLAING,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.