Co-living times

Sir, – Your article on co-living neither considers the appeal of co-living nor the demand from tenants to avail of it (“Co-living: the modern, much dearer alternative to outlawed bedsit”, Business Opinion, May 29th). The high occupancy rates of such developments in London, Berlin and New York prove this is something the market wants and the housing crisis needs. Are we not a major international city after all? While we continue the various debates on the housing crisis, it appears co-living is not only coming, it is providing a much-needed solution. – Yours, etc,

ROBBIE DILLON,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.