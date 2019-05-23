Co-living in the fast lane

Sir, – Why does the co-living experience require shared kitchens?

Surely most of these tech-savvy types who are drawn to co-working and co-living are all fed for free by their employers anyway? The ones that have to actually buy food will do so online and have it brought to them by some poor unfortunate pedalling a bike in the rain.

Kitchens seem like a luxury for old people that co-living spaces can do without. They are a waste of valuable sleeping space for the generation that believes in failing fast. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Florence,

Italy.