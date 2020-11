Sir, – I am pleased that Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has taken a stand against co-living developments (News, November 23rd). I appreciate that everyone needs a place to live but that need should not be subjugated to the avarice of builders and developers who wish to make a quick buck. They live in big mansions while they expect other people to live in extremely small crowded quarters. – Yours, etc,

AINE HOLT,

Baile Átha Cliath 15.