Sir, – Eoin Ó Broin TD has rightly pointed out that co-living developments are not a solution to the lack of affordable accommodation in Dublin (“Sinn Féin proposes legislation to ban co-living developments”, News, August 11th). He particularly references young people.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is also reported to have misgivings about the concept. Might we now hope that the pre-Covid granting of planning permission for large-scale developments of these designs will be revisited?

Such proposed living arrangements would never have suitably served the young, nor would they have even begun to meet the needs of families.

Now, however, it is clear that co-living developments are ideal for the close-contact spread of coronavirus. To cramped living conditions and the already existing stresses of life, they would add fear. – Yours, etc,

MONICA NOLAN,

Knocklyon, Dublin 16.

Sir, – In response to Eoin Ó Broin’s plans to legislate a ban against co-living developments, I would propose we legislate against the sale of the Fiat 500 on the same principle. I believe it’s too small for me to drive and, as such, we should not allow it to be an option to people looking for something small and modern that would be work well in the city. – Yours, etc,

ROBBIE DILLON,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.