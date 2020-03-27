Clued-in response

Sir, – I do The Irish Times Simplex Crossword every day, and it was with delight that I saw you have published 10 extra crosswords on Thursday.

No chance of boredom now.

Well done for thinking outside the box. – Yours, etc,

MARY O’DWYER,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Thank you for the wonderful early Christmas present received from you when I went to the back page and discovered two pages full of crosswords! What a lovely thoughtful surprise at this time. Well done. – Yours, etc,

FRANCES REDMOND,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

A chara, – What a great start to my day this morning. For Crosaire fans, it will certainly put in a few hours. Thank you. – Is mise,

ORLA O’KIERSEY,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Six Crosaires in a day?

It takes me four hours to do one, so six leaves little time left for sleeping, eating, or even talking to the wife. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.