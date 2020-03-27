Clued-in response
Sir, – I do The Irish Times Simplex Crossword every day, and it was with delight that I saw you have published 10 extra crosswords on Thursday.
No chance of boredom now.
Well done for thinking outside the box. – Yours, etc,
MARY O’DWYER,
Terenure,
Dublin 6W.
Sir, – Thank you for the wonderful early Christmas present received from you when I went to the back page and discovered two pages full of crosswords! What a lovely thoughtful surprise at this time. Well done. – Yours, etc,
FRANCES REDMOND,
Rathmines,
Dublin 6.
A chara, – What a great start to my day this morning. For Crosaire fans, it will certainly put in a few hours. Thank you. – Is mise,
ORLA O’KIERSEY,
Dublin 3.
Sir, – Six Crosaires in a day?
It takes me four hours to do one, so six leaves little time left for sleeping, eating, or even talking to the wife. – Yours, etc,
GRAEME GUTHRIE,
Westport,
Co Mayo.