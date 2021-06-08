Sir, – On completing the Simplex crossword online yesterday, I found that I was number one on the leaderboard. It had taken me over nine minutes to complete. When I looked at the list again, I found that the number one position was occupied by someone who had taken one minute and 31 seconds to complete the crossword. This left me with a great feeling as I realised I had derived eight minutes more pleasure from doing the crossword.

Best of luck to all in The Irish Times. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’MAHONY,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.