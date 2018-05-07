Closure of post offices in rural Ireland

Sir, – The post office in our village of Ballydehob is under threat of closure, together with hundreds of others in Ireland. It appears that the proposed decision is based on financial targets and ignores the fundamental community service our well-run office provides. Closure would have a huge detrimental effect on our community. It would mean we would have to drive 15km to Skibbereen and over 16km to Bantry to post a parcel or buy a stamp, thus using petrol, producing emissions and using up precious time in the permanent long queues found there. That is assuming one has a car.

Rural depletion is a serious problem in many parts of Ireland. Closure would fly in the face of rural planning strategy, as it would be a further disincentive for people to want to live in towns and encourage the “ribbon development” that we are told is undesirable. A local TD has been asked to help but appears to believe that the matter is out of his hands.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union has begun a ballot of its members to decide the future of An Post offices. I urge them most strongly to fight these proposed damaging changes.

Of all the bodies that receive subsidies in Ireland , surely An Post’s post offices should be on the list for their contribution to the quality of our life and preservation of our small towns. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA

COOGAN O’DELL,

Ballydehob,

Co Cork.