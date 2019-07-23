Closing College Green to cars

Sir, – Emily Sheahan reports that taxi drivers are concerned that pedestrianising College Green will block the “main artery” of the city (News, July 20th). If we’re going to run with that analogy, the taxi drivers should note that arteries take blood away from the heart, not through it. College Green should be the beating heart of Dublin City. – Yours, etc,

CIARÁN FERRIE,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – What a trick on the part of the Dublin authorities to close College Green on the quietest day of the week.

They hope that they can claim that little disruption was caused but this trial is fatally flawed. Let them close it between Monday and Friday for a week and see what disruption results.

This ill-conceived scheme should never have seen the light of day. – Yours, etc,

IAN KAVANAGH,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.