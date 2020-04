Sir, – I have received an email from Fingal County Council advising that all allotments are now closed until further notice.

Most allotment owners are working their plots to provide food for themselves and to get exercise in the open air and much-needed mental stimulus. There is ample room for physical distancing.

I ask the council to please reconsider this order. It is a step too far. – Yours, etc,

BILL KEE,

Skerries, Co Dublin.