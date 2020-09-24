Close encounters

Sir, – I’m glad to see that Rosemary Lawlor’s UFOs (Letters, September 23rd) were observing social distancing. – Yours, etc,

PN CORISH,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Just like your reader, I too saw that convoy of celestial objects at 5.30am, travelling from west to east, and was equally fascinated by the precision of the path that they took. – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – I also witnessed a series of very bright lights evenly spaced apart, travelling in convoy, from west to east before 5am last Friday while staying in Gortahork, Co Donegal. I counted 14 of them, although there were several more that I didn’t count as they were in quick succession, approximately 20 to 60 seconds apart, at a very high altitude.

I was amazed by such a phenomenon in the night skies. – Yours, etc,

CAITLÍN GALLAGHER,

Derry.

Sir, – I believe your reader may have witnessed Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite constellation, which is in development to provide satellite internet coverage worldwide.

However, if not, then I suspect 2020 is to become even more eventful. – Yours, etc,

DARYL REILLY,

Wicklow.