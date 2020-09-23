Close encounters

Sir,– Last Friday, just before 5am, I was gazing at the stars from my front door when I noticed a series of several bright lights evenly spaced apart, travelling in convoy, well above the few wispy clouds, from west to east. I counted them in fours for a while as they continued eastwards. There was not any sound from them and the precision of their spacing and straight flight fascinated me.

Can anyone throw light on what these were or did anyone else see them? I concluded they must have been UFOs. – Yours, etc,

ROSEMARY LALOR,

Fethard.

Co Tipperary.