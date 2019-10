A chara, – A reliable and efficient public transport service can greatly wean motorists, particularly in urban areas, off their cars, which usually carry only one person, the driver. Extinction Rebellion, and other protesters, do not win friends or influence people when they disrupt and delay public transport, which has occurred in the recent protests. – Is mise,

SEÁN Ó CUINN,

An Charraig Dhubh,

Co Átha Cliath.