Climate Emergency Measures Bill

Sir, – We have legislation that prohibits the construction of a nuclear power plant in Ireland, even as we import nuclear-produced electricity from the UK to help keep our lights on. We transport our medical nuclear waste to the UK for disposal, and then scream that it shouldn’t be processing nuclear waste and that it should shut down its nuclear waste facilities. Now, we have a Bill to ban the exploration for oil and gas in our waters, and yet we continue to import fossil fuels to produce most of our electricity. It all proves that Father Ted actually was a documentary. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS LENNON,

Salthill, Galway,