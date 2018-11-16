Climate change is a global challenge

A chara, – The world we live in is in such peril from global warming that we all must unite to reduce carbon emissions and to bring about climate justice. This will require huge changes on a global scale from governments and business.

Every citizen must make this a political issue in forthcoming elections. It always requires each person on the planet to act in solidarity to reduce carbon emissions and to work to end the use of fossil fuels.

We owe it to future generations. A world united against global warming is more urgent now than ever.

It is the most urgent issue facing the whole of humanity, if life on this planet is not to become extinct. – Is mise,

Fr JOE McVEIGH,

Enniskillen,

Co Fermanagh.