Climate change guinea-pigs?

Sir, – Stephen Wall (December 19th) argues that Ireland can be used to “road test” policies to mitigate climate change in the hope that larger countries might follow suit if such policies proved to be successful.

Given that Ireland’s share of global emissions is about 0.13 per cent of the total (a fact rarely mentioned) he is rather optimistic. And would the population be entirely happy to be used as “guinea-pigs” without their consent? – Yours, etc,

GERARD PALMER,

Dublin 14.