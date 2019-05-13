Climate change and voters

Sir, – Thomas Ryan (Letters, May 8th) thinks that “Climate change remains very low on the list of voters’ priorities”, as suggested by the performance of the Greens in the recent UK elections. Trebling their number of seats doesn’t impress him, but if they were to continue to do that each time, along the lines of the growth model favoured by politicians, economists and business experts, they would mop up all available seats within just four more elections.

He also ignores the impact of the “first past the post” electoral system. This has already ensured that parties with one or two million votes spread across the UK will have trouble getting any representatives elected. The Greens have suffered from this. But in the coming European Parliament elections, which use proportional representation, we are likely to see a much stronger Green Party emerging.

In any case, politicians have an obligation to lead, and not just reflect the opinion of the majority, or that of powerful vested interests. They know the score on climate change. They also now know the score on biodiversity loss – devastating on its own, but acting in tandem with climate change, probably terminal for civilization, and maybe even our species.

So if the web of life is to have any chance of survival, political and economic leaders must devise comprehensive measures that will make it possible for all of us to change our lifestyles. And they have to start now. – Yours, etc,

RALPH

SHEPPARD,

Raphoe,

Co Donegal.