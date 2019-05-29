Climate change and veganism

Sir, – Further to Conor Pope’s helpful article on sustainability and the climate crisis (Life, May 27th), I note that a number of the respondents indicated that they had adopted a vegan diet. One should be mindful of where food is sourced and grown when adopting this type of diet. It is equally important to be aware of the food miles and carbon footprint involved. Unfortunately, many of the foods eaten by vegans are not grown in Ireland and are imported from long distances. We should not confuse lifestyle choice with action on climate change. – Yours, etc,

MÁIRE GEARY,

Kilkenny,

Co Dublin.