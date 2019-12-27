Climate change and politics

Sir, – Pat Leahy believes that Ireland’s carbon emissions are “irrelevant on a global scale” (“Four political trends we will not be able to avoid in 2020 – climate change among the issues set to define Irish politics”, Analysis, December 21st).

The Central Statistics Office recently highlighted the fact that Ireland has the third-highest level of carbon emissions in the EU, at 13.3 tonnes of carbon dioxide per capita.

Within the EU, only Estonia and Luxembourg have higher carbon emissions than Ireland. Unless Ireland switches course, it will achieve the 15.6 tonnes per capita level of the United States.

The Citizens’ Assembly on climate change in its 2018 report urged the Government to “Make Ireland a leader in tackling climate change”.

In order to switch to becoming part of the solution, we have a lot to learn from the Swedes, who have the lowest level of carbon emissions in the EU at 5.5 tonnes per capita and are actively working towards a carbon-free state.

SEÁN Ó hAODHA

Indreabhán,

Co na Gaillimhe.

Sir, – Pat Leahy states that “all parties pay lip service to the goal of reducing carbon emissions”.

Surely not! One party in particular has made protection of the environment its raison d’être. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK BURKE,

Rush,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I congratulate Pat Leahy for introducing a little perspective into the debate about the climate crisis and politics.

He notes this country’s “traditional inability to plan strategically in areas like transport” and how this bodes ill for coherent efforts to tackle carbon emissions.

That certain politicians will opt instead for stunt politics and increasingly screechy emotional appeals seems certain.

Added to that is the almost certain inclusion of the Greens in the next government. Their staggeringly naive performance the last time they were in a coalition should give voters pause for thought. Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael would eat them alive. – Yours, etc,

L KEANE,

Dublin 14.