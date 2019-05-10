Climate change and political choices

Sir, – If the Taoiseach would abandon broadband for the moment, and instead spend the €3 billion on reducing our carbon emissions, then he would be talking sense.

There is much to be done, such as electrifying and speeding up our rail and bus network, helping farmers lock up carbon in the soil, re-wetting and repairing our boglands and wetlands, shutting down our peat-burning generating stations and encouraging solar and other renewable energy instead, planting trees and halting biodiversity loss.

We need to get cracking on these fast. How about carbon neutral by 2025? – Yours, etc,

NATASHA HARTY,

Midleton,

Co Cork.

A chara, – You recently carried a front-page report informing us that the ESB has drawn up plans to build four new gas-fired plants to meet surging electricity demand (“ESB could spend ¤700 million on plan to meet surging electricity demand”, News, April 5th).

In my innocence, I understood that Ireland had signed the Paris Accord, under which we have committed to meet specific emission targets in the fight against global warming. To announce that we are going to build not just one but four new gas-fired power stations simply beggars belief.

Surely the ESB, a State-owned enterprise, should be leading the country in using alternative, ecologically friendly methods to generate electricity. Should it not be closing the peat-fired generators and not be building four new gas-fired stations? – Is mise,

SEÁN O’KIERSEY,

Deansgrange,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The Uefa Champions League final between English clubs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is due to be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1st. It is expected that upwards of 60,000 English fans will travel by air and sea to Madrid to see the game.

With dire warnings on the consequences to the planet of carbon footprints and global warming, the playing of this match in Spain is an act of global vandalism. Both Fifa, the world governing body of football, and Uefa, the European governing body, should lead by example and have this game played in England. – Yours, etc,

TOM COOPER,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.