Climate change and planting trees

A chara, – In recent years, there have been strengthening calls at home and abroad for widespread planting of trees to mitigate climate change. While the planting of native broadleaf trees is very admirable and has climate and biodiversity benefits, we might first give some thought to halting deforestation elsewhere.

To begin with, we might consider compensating less economically developed countries in the tropics for preserving their rain forests which already contain mature trees and rich biodiversity. – Is mise,

R Ó BRIAIN,

Baile Átha Cliath 7.