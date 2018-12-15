Climate change – a moral issue

Sir, – In the light of the opinions of the 40 Catholic Church religious on climate change (December 14th), I am writing to ask you to reserve three columns on your page wherein I may seek to present the views of 40 prominent scientists on the present moral status of the Catholic Church.

While I am gathering these views I trust that the religious concerned, in an effort to assuage their consciences, will not be heating their seminaries, monasteries and convents over the winter period nor holding any regular services which would entail unnecessary journeys for parishioners. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.