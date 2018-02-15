Cleaning staff and a tidy sum

Sir, – I would like to suggest a few solutions to Leo Varadkar’s office-cleaning conundrum, as reported by Martin Wall (“State told to tidy up pay to attract cleaners”, February 13th). Your readers will recall that the Taoiseach along with other Cabinet ministers waived their entitlement to a pay increase due on January 1st believed to be worth around €5,000. Perhaps these funds could be used to supplement the salaries of cleaning staff. Alternatively, Leo Varadkar tweeted some time ago a photo of himself loading the dishwasher – he may feel inclined to don some gloves and dust down his own office. Now that would be a picture. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

Ballincollig, Co Cork.