Sir, – Leo Varadkar accuses Micheál Martin of injecting class conflict into politics (News, February 3rd), as if the contest between the privileged and the powerless were not the most glaringly obvious aspect of our present public condition.

It is most unwise of Mr Varadkar to make it plain to us that he is so very much out of touch with the world as it actually is. – Yours, etc,

THEO DORGAN,

Dublin 13.